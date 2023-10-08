According to data from the Directorate for Technological-Industrial Development Zones, approximately 2,000 jobs have been generated within the technological-industrial development zones over the course of a year.

In September, the number of jobs within these zones reached a total of 17,558, reflecting a remarkable 13 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Moreover, this figure exhibited a substantial growth of 25 percent in comparison to September 2021 and an even more substantial rise of 31 percent when compared to 2020.

The Directorate for Technological-Industrial Development Zones reported, “Monthly analyses consistently indicate a continuing upward trajectory in job creation, with an impressive addition of 200 new jobs within just one month.”

September’s statistics also showcased positive trends in the realms of exports and imports. Companies operating within these zones achieved export figures totaling EUR 2.8 billion for the first nine months of the year, reflecting an 8 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. In September alone, exports amounted to EUR 329 million, marking a noteworthy 19 percent surge compared to the beginning of the year.

On the import front, accumulative imports for the year have exceeded EUR 2.3 billion. Notably, in July 2023, companies within the free economic zones reported imports amounting to EUR 275 million. While this figure represents a 20 percent decrease in comparison to September of the preceding year, it signifies a substantial 45 percent and 55 percent increase when juxtaposed with figures from September 2021 and 2020, respectively.

These developments have contributed to a favorable trend in net exports, which stood at an impressive 22 percent by the end of September, as stated in the report.

The Directorate anticipates that this growth trajectory will persist, particularly in light of agreements worth over EUR 350 million that have been inked since the beginning of 2023. These agreements are set to usher in the creation of 6,000 new job opportunities.