There are 14 Serbian citizens aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined due to coronavirus, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Tanjug, Telegraf.rs reported.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has informed us that on board the Diamond Princess, that has been quarantined because of coronavirus there are 14 Serbian nationals – 12 crew members and two passengers, as well as one Montenegrin citizen,”- the minister said.

Dacic pointed out that the Serbian Embassy in Tokyo had contacted our citizens on that ship and that they said they were well.

He added that all passengers will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Ten people on the ship that, that had to return from Hong Kong to Japan’s Yokohoma port with 3,700 passengers, are infected with coronavirus.

Out of 273 passengers tested, results arrived for 31, of which ten were positive.