Albania strongly denounced the move by Greece to greatly extend its territorial waters, from 6 to 12 miles in the Ionian Sea.

Greece meant the move as a warning to Turkey, insisting that it has the right to do the same in Aegean waters where it collides with the much stronger Turkish military. But the show of force on the other, western border, angered Albania.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke on the phone with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias who is expected to visit Albania soon. Rama said that you “can’t just give away your land and sea”.

Albanian opposition reminded Rama that he torpedoed the 2009 agreement between the two countries about the naval border, and that the on-going Greek intrusion is the consequence of this move.