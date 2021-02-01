Two countries in teh region received their first more serious batches of vaccines today. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the arrival of the first Pfizer vaccines in the country which has ordered a total of 500,000 doses.

And at the Sarajevo airport in Bosnia, 2,000 Sputnik V vaccines arrived meant for Republika Srpska. Republika Srpska signed a contract with the Russian manufacturer and hoping to purchase a total of 400,000 doses.

Macedonia remains among the last countries in the Balkans and in Europe that has not been able to procure a single dose of vaccines from any manufacturer.