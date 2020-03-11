Albania on Wednesday reported the first death related to a coronavirus infection, of a 73-year-old woman in a hospital in Durres.

The patient had spent two months in Bologna in Italy before returning home for a funeral.

During that time, unaware of her infection, she had contact with many relatives, broadcaster Top Channel reported. The family is presently under self-isolation and waiting for test results.

The victim was a chronic kidney patient.

She had been in a hospital several days before the testing, raising concern that she may have infected more people. Several doctors who had been in contact with her were in self-isolation.

Albania has so far reported 12 confirmed coronavirus patients.

