The Albanian Government ordered a ban on pedestrians and public gatherings after 18h. The measure is meant to prevent young people from holding parties in public spaces, as the cafes and clubs are closed.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the public is free to mock his orders, but will have to respect them, in the interest of public health. He compared the spread of the virus to a war that must be won and urged only people essential to the functioning of services such as food procurement and medicine to leave their homes.

Albania has 51 patients so far, including four medical personnel.