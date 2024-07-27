Late last night, the Albanian parliament, with 106 votes in favor from both the ruling majority and the opposition democrats led by Sali Berisha, adopted an amended electoral code. According to the new code, one-third of the 140 deputies in the legislature will be elected through open lists, while the remaining two-thirds will continue to be elected by the previous proportional system.

The decision sparked a strong reaction from parties representing Macedonians, Vlachs, Egyptians, and Roma. These parties expressed deep dissatisfaction and indignation over the rejection of their request for guaranteed parliamentary seats in the electoral reform changes approved by the parliament. They criticized the decision, supported by both the government and part of the opposition, as a “serious blow to democracy and equality in our country.” They emphasized that their demand for guaranteed seats is not only reasonable but also essential for ensuring fair and equal representation for all communities in Albania.

The minority parties argue that the current regional proportional electoral system is “discriminatory and does not guarantee fair representation of minorities.” They further pointed out that the geographical distribution of minorities across Albania complicates effective representation of their interests in the parliament.