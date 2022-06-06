Russian diplomat Sergei Ordzhonikidze has warned that Russia could recall it’s ambassadors to Macedonia, Montenegro and Bulgaria over the situation with Lavrov.

I think the reaction should be strong, because they prevented a high-ranking official of our country from performing his diplomatic duty. This is a political step of anti-Russian orientation, he told RIA Novosti. He predicted that diplomatic relations between Russia and the three countries could be severed, but commented on the possibility of recalling the ambassadors, saying: “It is quite likely.”

It is announced that Russia will stop the delivery of gas to the three countries that closed the airspace for Lavrov’s plane to arrive in Belgrade for a meeting with Vucic.