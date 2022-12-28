Srdjan Lalic, a protected witness in the trial against Velja Nevolja, stated that their most loyal members usually received luxury “Rolex” watches as a reward for their work.
Ljubomir Lainović, the assassin of Igor Dedović and Stevan Stamatović, received such a gift in a restaurant in Athens three years ago. All three have Macedonian passports.
Favorite brand of mobsters
Gang leaders bought trust and rewarded their members for a job well done. On the other hand, lower-ranking gang members were impressed to have such a piece of jewelry on their arm. They especially liked this Swiss brand, it represented prestige – it was revealed at the trial.
During the interrogation, Miljković asked Lalić “if he remembers which watch he gave to Ljubomir Lainović after the double murder in Athens”.
Rolex, Lainović bragged to me that he got that watch. He also bought an armored BMW, but you stole it after the murder and gave it to Marko Budimir – answered Lalić and described in detail what the watch looked like, which was allegedly given to Lainović – that it was blue and gold and shiny.
