Srdjan Lalic, a protected witness in the trial against Velja Nevolja, stated that their most loyal members usually received luxury “Rolex” watches as a reward for their work.

Ljubomir Lainović, the assassin of Igor Dedović and Stevan Stamatović, received such a gift in a restaurant in Athens three years ago. All three have Macedonian passports.

Favorite brand of mobsters

Gang leaders bought trust and rewarded their members for a job well done. On the other hand, lower-ranking gang members were impressed to have such a piece of jewelry on their arm. They especially liked this Swiss brand, it represented prestige – it was revealed at the trial.

During the interrogation, Miljković asked Lalić “if he remembers which watch he gave to Ljubomir Lainović after the double murder in Athens”.