The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina has decided that all electoral commissions within the electoral units will proceed with delivering election materials to the electoral boards today as per the established plans. However, this excludes the electoral units of Jablanica, Konjić, Fojnica, Kiseljak, Kreševo, Breza, Visoko, Prozor-Rama, Bihać, and the city of Mostar.

According to the Klix portal, the CEC reached this decision last night following discussions with relevant institutions and responses from the Directorate for Civil Protection.

Regarding the possibility of organizing elections in the affected constituencies or individual polling stations within these constituencies, the CEC will make an official announcement during today’s session. This decision will be based on additional information gathered from the field.

The CEC will continue to monitor the situation closely and, if necessary, respond promptly by taking appropriate measures to facilitate the elections, as stated in the announcement.

The Klix portal also reports that at least 20 people have lost their lives in the devastating floods that have struck Bosnia and Herzegovina, raising public concerns about whether the elections will proceed as scheduled tomorrow.