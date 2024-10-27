Exit polls in Bulgaria show that the conservative GERB party led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is handily winning in the latest general elections, but that, like in the half dozen previous attempts, it will find it difficult to actually form a Government.

GERB is winning with 26.4 percent of the votes, far above the liberal PP-DB coalition with just under 15 percent. The pro-Russian nationalist Rebirth party has about 13 percent, followed by the two recently divided Turkish parties with under 9 percent of the vote. The Parliament will also sit representatives from the once powerful BSP socialist party and the populist ITN party of singer Slavi Trifonov.

Turnout was very low, at about 33 percent by 19h. GERB is projected to win about 75 seats in the 240 seat Parliament, and will need at least two coalition partners to form a Government. This is a tall order, especially after the previous GERB-PP-DB coalition destroyed the reputation of the liberal coalition and its standing with its voters.