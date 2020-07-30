Protesters in Bulgaria have pitched tents in downtown Sofia and plan a drawn out protest against Boyko Borisov’s Government. The protests were sparked by a powerful oligarch who appropriated a publicly owned beach and used his state provided security detail to kick out protesters. The opposition demands that the Government and the prosecutor general resign. Besides Sofia, protests are held in a dozen other cities.

Borisov responded with one of his videos filmed while driving his car. In it he condemned the attacks on the police and the disturbance of normal life in the cities. He added that elections are anyway scheduled in 2021, and the people will have a chance to speak out then.