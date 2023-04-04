The results of the elections in Bulgaria were declared. The GERB-SDS coalition won the elections, with almost 670,000 votes, ahead of the PP-DB coalition with about 620,000 votes. Both groups will have about 70 seats in Parliament – well short of the 121 seats needed to form a Government.

The nationalist, pro-Russian party Rebirth, which claims Macedonia as a “second Bulgarian state”, ranked third with 357,000 votes, ahead of the Turkish party DPS with 346,000 votes. Both are unlikely to join a coalition outright.

The once ruling BSP party, the heir to the former Communists, if fifth with 225,000 votes, followed by ITN led by TV host Slavi Trifonov with 103,000 votes.