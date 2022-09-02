A condition for the Bulgarian government to support the opening and closing of chapters with the European Union is that Macedonia fully implements the provisions of the 2017 Treaty, where historical issues play a very important part, says the new Bulgarian Ambassador to the United States, Georgi Panayotov.

Asked whether Bulgaria will demand a change in history as a condition to allow Macedonia to open and close chapters in negotiations with the EU, Panayotov states that the work of the Commission on Historical and Educational Issues for all periods of what he says is our common history must be finished before Macedonia joins the EU.

According to him, once the history issue is resolved, the language problem will not be able to disturb the relationship between the two countries.

The small changes in the French proposal, Ambassador Panayotov states, did not change the essence of the Bulgarian demands, and if that was the case, Bulgaria would not have lifted the veto.