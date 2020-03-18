Bulgarian authorities introduced a quarantine on the town and ski resort of Bansko, on Mt. Pirin.

Bulgaria has a total of 81 coronavirus cases and three of them were diagnosed in Bansko, among people working in the ski resorts. The Government sees massively visited ski resorts as very dangerous for spreading the virus and introduced checkpoints that will prevent people currently in Bansko from leaving. Bansko residents will be allowed until this evening to enter there and go home.