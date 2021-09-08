The Bulgarian National Assembly ratified an agreement for donation of 51,480 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to the Republic of Macedonia, BTA reports.

The vaccines, set to expire by 30 September 2021, are worth 1,560,635 leva (EUR 800,000).

The Bulgarian lawmakers also adopted on first reading bills for donation of vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina and for resale of vaccines to Norway. Bosnia and Herzegovina will receive in donation 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, worth 175,000 leva (EUR 90,000), and 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be resold to Norway worth 3,780,620 leva (EUR 1,93 million).