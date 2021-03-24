Bulgaria announced it will hold its census in September. The operation will begin on September 7th and will last a little under a month.

Much of it will be conducted online, to avoid spreading the coronavirus among the population.

September is also the period when the Macedonian opposition VMRO-DPMNE party suggests a census should take place – provided that some vaccines are found until then. But the Zaev regime insists on holding the census in person, and in April, despite the exceptionally high infection and mortality rate and the lack of any vaccines.