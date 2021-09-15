Bulgaria will hold another round of early general elections on November 14th, along with the regularly scheduled presidential elections.
This will be the third general election in the country this year, after the first two attempts led to inconclusive results and a Parliament narrowly divided between the right, the left and a number of protest parties. Macedonia is eagerly awaiting the outcome, as Bulgaria continues to stand in the way of our opening of EU accession talks.
