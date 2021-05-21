Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will travel to the Serbian city of Dimitrovgrad on Sunday to unveil a monument to Ss. Cyril and Methodius and to discuss the position of the Bulgarian minority in Serbia with President Aleksandar Vucic.

Bulgaria, which is blocking Macedonia’s EU accession talks over historic and national identity issues, calls on Serbia to provide public subsidies for Bulgarian language media, to allow plaques commemorating events of importance for the Bulgarian community and the 1917 massacre to be erected on its territory and to see an overall improvement of the status of the Bulgarian minority. The monument to the sainted brothers who spread Christianity across the Slavic world is also politically charged. Bulgaria claims them as Bulgarian saints and objects to similar Macedonian claims – a new dispute is about to develop as a Bulgarian university named after Cyril and Methodius is about to open a branch in Macedonia.