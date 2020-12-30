Macedonia

Saveski to Zaev: Is it true that you instructed the judiciary to give Levica to Apasiev so that he could steal votes from VMRO?

Zdravko Saveski, a former member of the Presidency of Levica, asked the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Facebook if it was true that he had instructed the judiciary to give Levica to Dimitar Apasiev, so that he could steal votes from VMRO DPMNE. Is it true that you instructed the judiciary to give Levica...