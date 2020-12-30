Authorities in Skopje should take measures to end hate speech and protect their citizens with Bulgarian identity, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a Facebook post.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs closely monitors the constant posts on social networks with lists of Bulgarian citizens in the Republic of Macedonia, which include call to deal with them. We expect the authorities in Skopje to take measures to end hate speech and to protect their citizens with Bulgarian identity, reads the post.
