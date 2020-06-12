Language should not be an issue between Bulgaria and Macedonia. We need to look at it as an issue of the past, Bulgarian journalist Nikolay Krstev said in an op-ed for Kvadrat 5 news portal.

Krstev, who is considered a good connoisseur of the Balkans, notes that at the moment, Serbia and Greece have much better relations with the country than Bulgaria which “is again in the trenches and at war with Macedonia and for Macedonia.”