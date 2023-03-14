Bulgaria apparently wastes no time in presenting its truth about the deportation of the Jews and uses (abuses) EU membership.

The latest initiative comes from Bulgarian lobbyists headed by a certain Dzerasi who sent an initiative to the EU to declare “Day of Bulgaria for the rescue of Jews”.

The fact that this initiative is in an advanced stage is also indicated by the fact that the proposal has already been sent to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and to Katharina von Schnurbein, EU coordinator for efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

In the proposal, Dzerasi wrote that “Bulgaria is the only nation in the world that saved its Jews and that Bulgarians are a modest people who did not promote this act of heroism.”

In addition to this, the Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova announced that the construction of the Museum of the Rescue of Bulgaria will soon begin.

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovatchev organized a conference in Brussels on this very topic, and Macedonian President Pendarovski requested that Bulgaria apologized for the deportation, to which official Sofia reacted fiercely.