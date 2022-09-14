The referendum initiative against the Agreement with the Bulgarians will not prevent the fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by Skopje, because Talat Xhaferi rejected it as unconstitutional, said Bulgarian Deputy Minister Kostadin Kodzhabashev.

From this point of view, at the moment we do not think that this issue will be relevant, because the parties Levica and VMRO-DPMNE are only contesting this decision for the time being, but from a legal point of view, it is completely unshakable, and firm, he added.