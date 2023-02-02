The Bulgarian National Assembly adopted on Thursday by an overwhelming majority a declaration which “condemns anti-Bulgarian manifestations in the Republic of Macedonia”. The declaration was backed by 185 votes in favor, and one abstention, BTA reports.

Four draft declarations were submitted to the Parliament, including from GERB-SDS, “We Continue the Change”, “Democratic Bulgaria” and “Revival” parties, on the basis of which a joint draft proposed by the Committee on Foreign Affairs was prepared and put up for a vote.

The declaration condemns “manifestations and calls for violence against the Bulgarians North Macedonia, their organizations and clubs, and particularly the serious offense against the Bulgarian Hristijan Pendikov”, and insists that systematic measures be taken by all institutions to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Bulgarian National Assembly also objects to “the permanent non-implementation of the 2017 Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborlines and Cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia and the bilateral Protocols of the meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission under Article 12 dated 2019 and 2022”.

The document expresses concern that the “escalating anti-Bulgarian campaign in Macedonia may jeopardize the process of including Bulgarians in the country’s Constitution, the development of democratic processes and institutions in Macedonia and its path to EU membership” which, the document notes, serves the interests of third countries.