The Bulgarian Socialist Party responded to the offer of a grand coalition by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov by pushing for an “everyone but Borisov” coalition.

BSP called on Slavi Trifonov, the showman whose recently founded ITN party surprisingly came out in second place in the elections, just behind Borisov’s GERB party, to lead the coalition. It could include BSP, which now fell to the rank of third largest party in Bulgaria and two smaller protest parties that emerged from the anti-Borisov protests last year. The coalition would exclude GERB and the DPS party which represents the Turkish community in Bulgaria.

Trifonov initially rejected any coalition with the established parties in Bulgaria.