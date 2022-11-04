The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Bulgaria expressed concern through a statement that the amendments to the laws on associations and foundations and on political parties in Macedonia limit the right of association of Bulgarians in the country because there is a one-sided interpretation of historical facts.

We are talking about the legal amendments that prohibit the use of names, nicknames, and pseudonyms that are related to fascism, Nazism, genocide, the Third Reich, and so forth, for associations, foundations, and political parties in the country, and which were voted two days ago in the Parliament.