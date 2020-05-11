Starting this morning, Croatia reopened its borders, allowing citizens of EU member states, their family members and foreigners with long term stay in Croatia to come to the country if they have a business or economic interest.

Croatia was eager to reopen its borders, given how important tourism is to its economy. Cafes and restaurants will also be open, with up to 10 patrons allowed at any time.

Elsewhere in the Balkans, Serbia will allow kindergartens to reopen today, and Greece will allow all shops to open, but will keep shopping malls closed. Historical sites will open on May 18 and the museums on June 15.