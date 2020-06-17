Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov paid a visit Wednesday to the Markova Noga-Laimos border crossing, reporting on the activities within the project for its opening.

The Markova Noga-Laimos border crossing will bring people closer and represents and opportunity for development of the Prespa region, said Dimitrov.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the intensity of construction works, but the border crossing will nevertheless be opened.