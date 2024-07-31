The Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marko Djuric, stated to the Italian agency Nova that Serbia will be prepared to become a full member of the European Union by 2027, according to Beta. He emphasized that full membership entails “full and equal access to electoral rights and decision-making processes,” along with shared duties and responsibilities.

“In other words, we don’t want to be a European Puerto Rico,” Djuric added in the interview published today.

Djuric also mentioned that Serbia is closely monitoring the results of the EU elections and that the new composition of the European Parliament “is certainly an opportunity to build a new network of friends.”