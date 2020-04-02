European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that the EU will work together with the Balkan countries to respond to the coronavirus epidemic. One of the steps that are being taken are easing procedures to move medicine and food across the transport corridors in the region.

Fighting coronavirus together! Pleased that all six partners from Western Balkans confirmed their participation in Joint Procurement Agreement and four so far adopted ‘green lines’ proposal to ensure flow of food and medicines, Varhelyi said.

Another option for the Balkan countries is to take part in EU level procurement contracts for medical equipment, respirators and laboratory equipment.