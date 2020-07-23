Expert teams from Serbia and Kosovo will continue their work today and tomorrow in Brussels on the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Today, the experts will discuss the topics that were started at the first high-level physical meeting.
Kosovo and Serbia have been invited to send their experts to continue addressing issues raised at a leaders’ meeting last Thursday, EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said.
The European External Action Service did not provide details of the plan or agenda for the talks.
Comments are closed for this post.