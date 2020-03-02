First casualties are reported on the border between Greece and Turkey, where tens of thousands of migrants are attempting to cross over after the Turkish forces gave up on holding them back.

One child has reportedly drowned on the island of Lesvos, where Greek villagers have organized to push back the dinghies coming over from Turkey. The child was on a boat carrying nearly 50 migrants, which capsized near the island. The other migrants were saved.

Meanwhile, on the Evros/Marica river, which marks the land border between the two countries, it’s reported that Greek forces have used live ammunition and have killed a person attempting to cross over. Greek authorities have denied killing the migrant, but have also frequently warned the migrants that they will be using maximum force to prevent border crossing, and military units have scheduled live fire exercises in the area.