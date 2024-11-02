Fourteen persons, including a Macedonian citizen, died in the tragic collapse in the Novi Sad railway station in Serbia. A platform at the entrance of the station weighing tons suddenly crashed on passengers yesterday at noon.

The Macedonian citizen who was killed was identified as 45 year old Vasko Sazdovski. Other casualties that were identified include a young couple in their 20ies, and Serbian citizens from all across the country. Five casualties are yet to be identified. Three people are badly injured, and two were saved from the rubble. Surveillance tapes show that the disaster happened within seconds, as the platform collapsed without any previous signs of stress. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that those responsible for the disaster will be held accountable, including the political leadership that was involved in the reconstruction of the railway station.

Macedonian authorities, including President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Serbia declared Saturday a day of mourning, while in Novi Sad, there will be three days of mourning.