Starting today, thousands of citizens of Balkan countries are preparing to head for Germany which is relaxing its labour rules for non-EU countries.

The new law allows non-EU citizens to apply for jobs they are qualified for, even if they don’t fall under industries that face a labour shortage that can’t be covered by German or EU citizens. It also allows lengthier stays in Germany while looking for a job, provided that the applicant in under 25, speaks German and has sufficient funds to sustain himself in Germany.