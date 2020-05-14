The Greek government has decided Thursday to extend the entry ban on third-country nationals, with the exception of EU/Schengen area citizens, until June 15, MIA reports from Athens.

The restriction of all connections with Albania, Macedonia, Italy, Spain, issued by the Greek Ministries of Civil Protection, Health, Interior, Infrastructure – Shipping and Island Policy, remains in force until 15:00 on Friday (May 15).

Regarding the possible extension of this measure and rules for the 2020 tourism season, Greek government spokesperson Stelios Petsas told MIA’s Athens correspondent during a press conference Thursday that the government is set to unveil its tourism plan in coming days.