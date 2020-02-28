Greece on Friday closed the Kastanies/Pazarkule border crossing with Turkey amid reports that Turkey is set to open the gates to Europe for refugees and migrants on its soil.

Hundreds of migrants gathered in the border area along the Evros River anticipating Turkey‘s move, state broadcaster ERT reported. It was not immediately clear when Greece would reopen the crossing.

Reporters at the scene say that a large police and military presence was visible on the Greek side of the border.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the border situation, his cabinet said in a statement.

