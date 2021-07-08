Greece will not take closure measures again because most citizens will be vaccinated, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with a Greek radio.

The unpreparedness of the population to get vaccinated is not only a problem of Greece, but also of a global level. We cannot make vaccination mandatory, but the country will not close again for the protection of a few unvaccinated, so that the vast majority of the vaccinated Greek population will suffer, he said.

Health experts are concerned about a recent spike in infections and the more contagious Delta variant. On Tuesday health authorities reported 1,797 new confirmed infections, more than twice the level seen on Monday.

Authorities reimposed curbs on restaurants, bars, cafes, and entertainment venues which will be able to serve only seated customers.