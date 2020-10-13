Greece has extended the air, sea and land travel ban for third-country nationals until October 25, 2020, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported Tuesday.

Regarding the land borders, the restrictions, “for preventive reasons to protect public health from further spread of Covid-19 on Greek territory” apply for October 13-25, 2020.

For tourists and foreign nationals to whom the ban does not apply, entry is allowed only through Bulgaria, ie through the Promachonas border crossing and only with a negative Covid-19 test conducted 72 hours before arrival.