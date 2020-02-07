The Macedonian Association “Ilinden” in Tirana is demanding urgent measures from the Albanian government after snow has blocked all roads for Macedonians in Gora.

In the reaction, the Association says that snowfall in recent days has completely blocked villages in the area, in northern Albania.

As a result of the high snow cover, which is over a meter thick and the low temperatures, all roads connecting the Gora area are completely blocked. All villages are cut off from the world and there is insufficient supply of medicines in the health clinics, and there will soon be a shortage of food commodities, the reaction says.

They demand that the Albanian Government and the Municipality of Kukes take urgent measures to unblock the roads in the Gora area.

The Gora area covers nine villages inhabited by about nine thousand Macedonians.