Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Monday in Belgrade that over 100,000 migrants could soon arrive in the Western Balkans.

Hungary will protect its borders under all circumstances and will not let in any illegal migrants. I hope we will co-operate with Serbia to defend our two countries, said Szijjártó and expressed concern about developments in Syria, Turkey and at the Turkey-Greece border.

Following a meeting with Serbian European Integration Minister Jadranka Joksimovic, Szijjártó stressed that Serbia was ready to open five chapters and urged Croatia to do everything possible to open the chapters during its EU presidency.