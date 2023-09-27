Local teens are wild about “Prime,” a popular drink costing seven euros per half-liter bottle. Initially designed for athletes and active individuals, it offers hydration without caffeine or gluten but does have a substantial sugar content. “Prime” was developed by former boxers turned TikTokers Logan Paul and KSI, making it easily accessible to the youth thanks to their widespread popularity.

The product was imported from Kosovo and Montenegro temporarily banned its sale. It can easily be found at gas stations in Serbia, but for now there is no information whether it is sold in Macedonia.

Doctors warn that if “Prime” is consumed daily it causes damage to the central nervous system, kidneys and brain. It is especially dangerous if taken simultaneously with alcohol and narcotics.”