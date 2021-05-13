The so-called framework position of Bulgaria in relation to Macedonia has been published on social media. This position was the position of the government of Boyko Borisov, and now also of the caretaker government of Stefan Janev.

There is nothing good in, just that Macedonia has to literally give up language, identity, nation just to start EU accession negotiations.

What the framework position contains

It seeks concrete results of the joint commission on the common history up to 1944, including an agreement on Goce Delcev, VMORO-VMRO and the Ilinden- Preobrazhenie Uprising, removal of the disputed memorial plaques and joint celebration of events and personalities.

It requires harmonization of the history textbooks and the texts about the events in the 19th and 20th century to be presented in the language norm on which they were originally written.

Macedonia is also required to “inform the member states of the United Nations that adherence to the amendments to the Constitution in accordance with the Prespa Agreement will be implemented in parallel with strict adherence to the Agreement with Bulgaria in its entirety, including the language clause of the the agreement”.

Moreover, Macedonia should also send a letter that the use of the short name Macedonia in accordance with the Prespa Agreement refers to the Republic of Macedonia and not to the geographical region of Macedonia, part of which is located in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria’s language demands are nothing softer either.

It demands that the phrase official language of the “Republic of Macedonia” is used. In case of absolute need to use the term Macedonian language in the documents and positions of the EU, it demands that Macedonian always adds a footnote that it is in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia.

It should be noted that the language norm listed as a constitutional language in the Republic of Macedonia is related to the evolution of the Bulgarian language and its dialects in the former Yugoslav Republic after their codification in 1944. No document should be considered a recognition of the Bulgarian side of the existence of the so-called Macedonian language as different from the Bulgarian, demands Bulgaria.

Macedonia is also asked to give up support for the existence of the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria and even to ask the Council of Europe not to give their support.

The media are required not to mention Bulgaria and people who identify themselves as Bulgarians in any bad context.

Bulgaria is also requires that the current collaborators with the intelligence services of the former Yugoslavia are revealed.

Good neighborliness should be a continuous condition in the negotiations with the EU and Bulgaria should be able to seek guarantees on how it is implemented and to be able to block the negotiation process, it says.