Bulgaria will not make concessions on the agreements with Macedonia, said the Bulgarian Vice President, Iliana Iotova, who arrived in Skopje yesterday on her way back from Kosovo for a meeting with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Macedonia.

The meeting took place in the building of the Bulgarian embassy in Skopje, where Iotova thanked the Macedonian Bulgarians for the courage to defend, as she said, their Bulgarian self-awareness.

If the Bulgarians are not included in the Constitution, I tell you – there will not be an inch of progress in Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations. There will be no intergovernmental conference, there will be no report by the EC and the EC mission, with which the real negotiations will begin, she said, reported bnr.bg.