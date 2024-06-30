A man who attacked a guard at the Israeli embassy in Belgrade with a crossbow has been shot and fatally wounded by the guard, Serbian public broadcaster RTS reported on Saturday, citing state prosecutors.

The guard, a member of Serbia’s Gendarmery, sustained a neck injury and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is reported to be stable.

The identity of the assailant has not yet been determined.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić described the attack as an act of terrorism, and Prime Minister Miloš Vučević condemned it as an “abhorrent terrorist attack.”

“The state of Serbia is in a position to react decisively to the threat from terrorism,” Vučević stated, according to the RTS report.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry labeled the attack as attempted terrorism. Although no embassy staff were injured, the embassy has been temporarily closed.

Serbian state prosecutors stated that the guard acted in self-defense. Investigations are ongoing to identify the assailant and uncover more details about the attack.

RTS reported that hospital doctors successfully removed the crossbow bolt from the guard during the operation.