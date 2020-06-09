The European Union’s decision to start accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania is a historic one, said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio after Tuesday’s meeting with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, MIA reports from Athens.
The Western Balkans’ European perspective was among the topics of discussion.
We have supported the enlargement process mainly through EU’s decision to start negotiations with Macedonia and Albania. This is of historic significance in which Greece and Italy’s continual and joint activities and efforts have had a part, said Di Maio.
