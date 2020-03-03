Slovenian conservative leader Janez Jansa was officially elected as Prime Minister again. He received 52 votes in favor, after his SDS party agreed the terms of a new ruling coalition with several centrist parties.

We will waste no time and we will begin resolving the problems of our citizens right away, Jansa said.

SDS won the elections in 2018, but nearly all leftist and centrist parties were marshaled into an unruly coalition to prevent him from becoming Prime Minister. But the Marjan Sarec Government collapsed after being unable to operate, clearing the way for Jansa to rule in the coming two and a half years. Jansa is expected to nurture close ties to the Visegrad countries and to be strong on protecting the borders in the on-going new migrant crisis.