Croatia’s Education Minister Radovan Fuchs said on Wednesday that Tuesday’s deadly quake in Sisak-Moslavina County had destroyed five schools, damaged nine that would need serious repairs before they could reopen, and left 13 schools standing.

“Five school buildings are out of use. Nine could be repaired. However, large-scale reconstruction will be needed, and we have 13 schools that can function,” Fuchs told the press before a government meeting on Wednesday morning.

In Sisak, 3,489 students have been left without school buildings and in Petrinja another 1,843 students, he added.

The Croatian government on Wednesday declared Jan. 2 a day of mourning in Croatia over the seven fatalities in the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck central Croatia on Dec. 29.