Today, Macedonia marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the persecution of the Macedonian Jews in the Treblinka camp. On this very day, announcements are coming from Bulgaria that it also wants to be part of the history of the persecution of the Jews, but made up in its own way.

In particular, the Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova announced that they will build a museum dedicated to the rescue of the Jews. World history is clear that Bulgaria, as part of the fascist coalition, did not save the Jews, but helped to be deported to the death camp. Until a few years ago, there were living witnesses who told how the Jews, loaded in wagons were taken to a road from which there is no back.

It is really unclear what rescue Jotova is talking about?

“Republika” already wrote that the Memorial Center of the Holocaust of the Jews in Macedonia is starting to bother Bulgaria more and more.

Bulgaria wants to question the authenticity of the exhibits, especially the railway wagon, which practically calls into question the existence of the Center itself, but also the deportation of the Macedonian Jews and especially the role of the Bulgarian occupation authorities in that tragic event from the Second World War war.

That Bulgaria should not be a place where Jews will get another museum is also confirmed by the Bulgarian Jewish organization “Shalom”. This influential organization demands that Bulgaria stop distorting the history of the Jewish people.