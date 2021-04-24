Bulgarian nationalist politician Krasimir Karakacanov was given the “Golden Skunk” award for “biggest political loser” by a local comedian. Karakacanov, who pushed the Borisov Government to block Macedonia’s EU accession talks, failed to win seats in the Parliament at the recent general elections.

The show also gave the award to other Bulgarian parties who didn’t cross the 4 percent threshold or lost seats in the Parliament, which saw several protest parties and a TV show host greatly reduce the share of seats for the traditional parties.