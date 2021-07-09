We will support Macedonia’s EU membership only when it corrects its hostile policy towards Bulgaria. There are serious concerns that the new government will change its policy towards Macedonia, VMRO-BND leader Krasimir Karakachanov told Radio Fokus.

Both “Democratic Bulgaria” and “Rise Up” directly through their leaders announce that they are in favor of changing the Bulgarian position. According to them, we should allow Macedonia to start negotiations, because that was European. Well, I would ask them: What do people choose you for? To be European politicians or Bulgarian politicians? When one becomes a Bulgarian MP, the oath is taken in the National Assembly to serve the Bulgarian people, not the foreign embassies and foreign countries. Shouldn’t we think about what is more important and in the interest of the Bulgarian national interest? It is in Bulgaria’s interest for Macedonia to change its policy towards our country, Krasimir Karakachanov said.